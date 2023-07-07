AEW star has reportedly returned to the company after a 7-month absence

It looks as though one of AEW's most popular performers is being eased back into the fold after a lengthy spell away from the company.

The performer in question is none other than Colt Cabana, who signed with AEW following his surprise debut at the 2020 Revolution pay-per-view. He would then later go on to be recruited by The Dark Order and was a regular on TV for many months.

However, that all changed when CM Punk joined the company, with the two men having an extremely toxic relationship with each other. Cabana was eased off of TV, and it seemed as if Punk was the reason for it, but that was proven to be false after many reports stated the opposite.

According to Fightful Select, Colt Cabana was backstage at the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, where he worked as a producer and coach. However, it is still unclear what match he produced.

There was no confirmation on whether Cabana will be back on a full-time basis in Jacksonville, but the report did state that it looks as though the Chicago legend will be around more regularly than before.

When was Colt Cabana last seen on AEW television?

Colt Cabana has been semi-active on the independent scene during his time away from AEW, even appearing on Ring of Honor TV against Samoa Joe earlier this year in April. But when was he last seen in All Elite Wrestling?

That would be in another Ring of Honor-related match on the November 2nd, 2022, edition of Dynamite, where he was revealed to be Chris Jericho's surprise opponent to challenge for the ROH World Championship.

In the build-up to the event, Cabana was built as a former ROH champion but didn't say what title, heightening the surprise as the list of people who had held titles in Ring of Honor was practically endless.

Cabana didn't dethrone "The Ocho" that night but did cause a lot of discourse due to his appearance as it came right in the middle of the period when people weren't certain if CM Punk would be back in All Elite Wrestling following the "Brawl Out" incident.

