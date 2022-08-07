AEW star reportedly suffers severe injury in match against Thunder Rosa

Jamie Hayter has reportedly broken her nose during her AEW Battle of the Belts III match against Thunder Rosa.

Hayter challenged La Mera Mera for the AEW Women's World Championship after she and Britt Baker defeated the champion and Toni Storm this past week on Dynamite.

Storm and Baker were ringside for the title bout and, as expected, engaged in their own altercation when the latter got involved in the match. In the end, Rosa retained her title via pinfall.

Fightful Select provided a report on the broken nose following the title match, stating there is currently no word on whether she will miss any time.

However, Icons of Wrestling has announced that the AEW star will be absent from this weekend's planned appearances because of her injury.

The injured AEW star wants to join the Blackpool Combat Club

Battle of the Belts III was the second time since Hayter's return to the promotion that she has faced Thunder Rosa, having battled La Mera Mera in the quarter-finals of the TBS Championship Tournament.

Perhaps if Hayter wants to defeat the women's champion, she could use some tutelage from the experienced members of the Blackpool Combat Club.

The 27-year-old has previously said she would love to be a part of the group, admitting they would help her become "more of a lethal weapon in the ring."

"Yes, absolutely. Like, I would love to be [a part of Blackpool Combat Club]. If I wasn't with Britt, I would be gunning to go to the BCC just because that's my sh*t. They do the stuff that I love doing... I would love to be under their wing and learn from them and be more of a lethal weapon in the ring," Hayter said.

If she were to join the BCC, it wouldn't be her first stint with a faction either, as she represented Oedo Tai during her days in Japan.

