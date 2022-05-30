"That's my sh*t" - Top female AEW star desperate to join The Blackpool Combat Club

AEW star Jamie Hayter recently expressed interest in becoming the first female member to join The Blackpool Combat Club.

Before forming the faction, Bryan Danielson laid out his intentions for the group. That he and Jon Moxley would recruit promising stars, put them under their wings, and polish their wrestling ability.

William Regal's arrival in AEW became the catalyst in allying Danielson and Mox, further fostering those goals. The group first enrolled Wheeler Yuta, who has so far enjoyed a massive spotlight by working with the wrestling greats.

Speaking to WhatCulture Wrestling, Hayter asserted that if she hadn't allied with Dr. Britt Baker, she would have loved to join The Blackpool Combat Club. The British native lauded the BCC's style of wrestling and wants to sharpen up her skills by working alongside them in AEW:

"Yes, absolutely. Like, I would love to be. If I wasn't with Britt, I would be gunning to go to the BCC just because that's my sh*t. They do the stuff that I love doing, and I think that I'm a bit rough around the edges and things like that, like a normal British person is. I would love to be under their wing and learn from them and be more of a lethal weapon in the ring," Hayter said. [13:50 - 14:18]

You can check out the full interview below:

The Blackpool Combat Club will be in action at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 is only a few hours away, and one of the most anticipated matchups heading into the show is the Anarchy in the Arena fight. The five-on-five stipulation bout pitting the Jericho Appreciation Society against the Blackpool Combat Club w/Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz will go down tonight.

The Mad King has remained outnumbered throughout the entire feud.

Now that his friend Jon Moxley and the rest of the BCC members will be joining in on the battle, Kingston aims to enact the ultimate revenge on Chris Jericho. Especially following the fireball attack on him weeks ago on Dynamite.

While it is unknown what rules will come into play in this stipulation, the two teams are certain to create chaos throughout the match.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Jamie Hayter in The Blackpool Combat Club? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Ken Norris