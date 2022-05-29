7 bold predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2022 - Bray Wyatt debuts to confront former WWE Superstar; two massive heel turns

We're precisely hours away from one of AEW's biggest pay-per-views of the year, Double or Nothing. Wrestling fans have tons of fond memories from the inaugural show, which in true fashion, laid the foundation for the company to become what it is today.

The fourth installment of this gigantic event will air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tony Khan has left no stone unturned in producing a blend of long-running and high-profile feuds that could culminate at the pay-per-view on May 29.

Of course, with the current overstacked roster, not every wrestler will be fortunate enough to appear or compete on Sunday night. Yet, Mr. Khan has managed to line up a studded match card featuring some box office draws like CM Punk and Jon Moxley, to name a few.

Given the magnitude of the show, the company could pull off a lot of stirring swerves and cliffhangers, which may send shock waves through the wrestling world.

Without further ado, let's now dive into seven bold predictions for Double or Nothing 2022.

#7 Christian Cage turns heel on Jurassic Express at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Captain Charisma will watch Jurassic Express' title defense very closely

Jurassic Express will have an uphill task on Sunday night when they'll put their AEW Tag Team Championship on the line against not one but two top teams.

Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs and Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee will be the challengers in this three-way tag team match for the gold.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus don't have enough momentum heading into their title defense, primarily because the former has suffered a string of losses over the last few weeks.

His performance has somewhat upset the duo's mentor Christian Cage. To everyone's dismay, the former WWE Superstar has shown his aggressive side lately, subsequently planting seeds for his imminent heel turn.

If one may recall, the saga between Cage and Boy dates back to Double or Nothing last year, where the rising star eliminated the veteran at last to win Casino Battle Royale.

Yes, Captain Charisma didn't seek vengeance at the time and decided to mentor Jurassic Express. But what if the storyline were to come full circle at the same pay-per-view this year?

Cage could be the catalyst for this impending title clash, potentially costing Jurassic Express their gold to embark on a student-teacher rivalry.

#6 Bray Wyatt makes his AEW debut to haunt The House of Black

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia Imagine if we see Bray Wyatt in AEW tonight Imagine if we see Bray Wyatt in AEW tonight 😮 https://t.co/SPKTWs37fk

Bray Wyatt has kept a low profile since his shocking departure from WWE. Unlike his former colleagues, he didn't sign with AEW to continue his passion for pro wrestling.

Instead, he found his true calling in acting and went to Hollywood, hence leaving his pro wrestling future up in the air.

However, the former Universal Champion recently broke his silence on his future and quoted that "timing is everything" in response to his pro wrestling return.

Tony Khan is on a rampant signing spree, and he wouldn't mind opening his cheque book to meet Wyatt's asking price. The potential arrival of Windham Rotunda could blow the roof off the building.

The sadistic monster could terrorize The House of Black after they put the Death Triangle away. Wrestling fans will go berserk to see Black and Wyatt, two of the most intimidating personas, giving each other a death scare.

#5 The Blackpool Combat Club turns heel on Eddie Kingston

These men could explode tonight

There's a massive buzz surrounding the Anarchy in the Arena fight pitting The Jericho Appreciation Society against The Blackpool Combat Club w/Eddie Kinston and Satana & Ortiz.

Clearly, on paper, the bout seems to favor the babyfaces considering the stars they have like Danielson, Kingston, and Moxley on their team. The only thing that could give the Jericho-led men an edge over William Regal's stable is if the latter betrays Kingston.

Apparently, the company has made it easier for fans to envision the sight after Danielson and Kingston had a little friction a few weeks ago. The Blackpool Combat Club turning heel on The Mad King and his men will be like killing two birds with one stone.

The JAS could pick up a much-needed victory to solidify themselves as the top heel stable, while fans could see a rivalry renewed between Kingston and Moxley w/Danielson.

#4 Adam Cole and Britt Baker win their respective men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

These two could bask in their glories this Sunday

Adam Cole and his girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker, have punched their tickets to the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals for the men's and women's divisions, respectively. Cole will lock horns with Samoa Joe, while Baker will face Ruby Soho.

For those living under the proverbial rock, Joe and Cole have never stood toe-to-toe inside a squared circle. Both men are riding high on momentum, heading into this dream clash.

However, there's a slight possibility that Jay Lethal could intervene in the match and cost Joe his match against Cole. Both men are yet to settle their issues in the ring stemming from their confrontation at the ROH Supercard of Honor XV.

Meanwhile, Baker is a big-game player, meaning she could seek help from Hayter or Rebel to sneak out a victory against Soho. Unfortunately for The Runaway, she may have to wait a little longer to seek revenge against The Doctor.

#3 Paige VanZant loses her AEW in-ring debut

Both teams could tear the house down

A trios mixed tag team match pitting The Men of the Year & Paige VanZant against Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian will also go down this Sunday.

Scorpio Sky had imposed an intriguing stipulation on the match, noting that neither Kazarian nor Guevara will be able to stake their claim at the TNT Championship again if they lose at AEW Double or Nothing.

We've seen how boxing a wrestler out of the title picture perpetually has backfired on the decision. Chief among them was Cody Rhodes, who admitted that it was a poor decision on his behalf.

With that said, it is unlikely that Guevara, Conti, and Kazarian will suffer a defeat. On a side note, VanZant may not embark on a desirable start to her in-ring career in AEW.

#2 Serena Deeb dethrones Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship

Is it going to be The Professor's night?

Thunder Rosa will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb in one of the most anticipated matchups on Sunday night.

The two women are fully aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses, considering this isn't the first time they'll be standing toe-to-toe in the ring.

As refreshing as it was to witness La Mera Mera capture the Women's title from Baker, her reign has turned out to be incredibly underwhelming so far.

The company could look to book a title change. The Professor of Pro Wrestling is having the time of her life right now, having racked up successive victories over top-tier stars.

She rightfully deserves to hold the women's title, which has eluded her throughout her long career.

#1 CM Punk wins the AEW World Championship

CM Punk vs. Hangman Adam Page (c) for the AEW World Championship in the main event of Double or Nothing 2022 is expected to be a pure slugfest.

The Straight Edge Superstar is hell-bent on fulfilling his prophecy of becoming the world champion to complete his comeback story.

Meanwhile, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy needs a victory over someone of Punk's stature to cement his legacy as one of the best wrestlers in the modern era.

Page has also promised to defend "All Elite Wrestling" from Punk. The latter is clearly living in his opponent's head rent-free.

It's a no-brainer that CM Punk is arguably the biggest star in the company. Punk as the world champion is the company's only solution to improve ratings and draw more eyeballs to the product.

Considering that, Page's fairytale run with the title could end this Sunday.

