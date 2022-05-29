AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Preview and Predictions

AEW Double or Nothing emanates from Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, May 29th, on pay-per-view and several streaming platforms. As has been the case with past shows, this event promises to culminate several ongoing storylines while kicking off or continuing others.

13 matches will round out the card (including one match scheduled for the pre-show) and are estimated to run for approximately four hours. In the past, some fans have balked at the length of AEW's pay-per-views, but since this event is being held during a holiday weekend, it is less of a concern.

The following article previews each match and offers predictions on what fans might expect regarding the outcome.

1. Adam Page vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship

Since winning the AEW World Championship, Adam Page hasn't always had the perfect build-up to his title defenses, but when the bell rings, he can deliver.

In this case, he's facing arguably the most popular wrestler in the company, and this is easily poised to be the match of the night. The creative team made a smart move to shift from the babyface vs. babyface dynamic and create some conflict between the two so that the fans could choose sides.

While this is likely the first of several chapters of this feud, it would not be surprising if Punk walks away with the title and potentially turns heel in the process.

Prediction: CM Punk will win the AEW World Championship from Adam Page

2. Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb

The AEW Women's Championship is on the line!

Two of the best female talents in AEW are facing off for the title. While the build could have benefitted from a couple more weeks of promos and interactions, this should be a great match.

It is pretty early in Thunder Rosa's run as champion, so there is no indication that Deeb will win the title. Moving forward, it is likely that Rosa will feud with the winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.

Prediction: Thunder Rosa will retain the AEW Women's Championship over Serena Deeb

3. Three-Way AEW Tag Team Championship Match

Will Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus hold on to the Tag Team Titles?

While Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus are a popular team in AEW, it may be time to move them in a different direction. It could begin at Double or Nothing by having them lose their tag team titles.

With the loss, fans could see the team break up, along with a potential heel turn. A likely bet would be for Christian Cage to turn, but it is unknown if he would be the only one or if one of the other two would join him.

Of the two challenging teams, it is more feasible to put the titles on Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs over Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. The Team Taz duo is more established as a team. Moreover, it would make things interesting to have some of the babyface teams chase them.

Prediction: Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs will win the AEW World Tag Team Championship

4. Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay for the AEW TBS Championship

Will Jade Cargill continue her dominance at Double or Nothing?

This is a rematch from a recent episode of AEW Rampage. Fans should not be surprised if this match is moved to the pre-show as there hasn't been a significant emphasis on this story on AEW Television.

Expect Jade Cargill to continue her winning streak.

Prediction: Jade Cargill will retain the AEW TBS Championship over Anna Jay

5. The Finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament

Will Samoa Joe or Adam Cole win the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament?

Although both have spent some time together in NXT, this is the first time that Samoa Joe is meeting Adam Cole on a big stage. Overall, it has been a good tournament that would have benefitted from some more promos from the entrants talking about Owen Hart and what he meant to their careers.

It is also unclear what the winner will get, but fans can expect there to be some trophy along with a title opportunity down the road. Fans can expect Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh to factor in the outcome.

Prediction: Adam Cole will win the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament

6. The Finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament

Will Ruby Soho win the Owen Cup?

The creative team was likely planning for Ruby Soho to be the babyface in this match. However, for those that watched AEW Rampage on Friday, fans were clearly upset when she defeated the popular Kris Statlander to earn her spot in the finals.

Regardless of who the fans side with, expect Soho to get her to win back over Baker and eventually challenge for the AEW Women's Championship.

Prediction: Ruby Soho will win the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament

7. Wardlow vs. MJF

Wardlow will fight to be free from MJF.

This match has probably the best storyline build of all of the matches on the card. While it is similar to what fans have seen in MJF's feuds in the past, it has not made this one any less enjoyable.

AEW has something special going on with Wardlow, and he is quickly becoming one of the most popular babyfaces on the roster. He very likely gets the win here and will move on to potentially challenge for a title sometime in the near future.

MJF will easily get his heat back and either continue the feud with Wardlow or move on to his next opponent.

Prediction: Wardlow will defeat MJF

8. Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing

It was a good move not to rely on past stipulations like 'Stadium Stampede' or 'Blood and Guts.' It's not quite clear how this new match will be laid out, but one can expect a lot of brawling all over the arena.

As the babyfaces have been on the receiving end of the attacks, expect them to get the win here. However, despite the win, the feud will likely not over.

Prediction: Eddie Kingston, Santana/Ortiz, and the Blackpool Combat Club will defeat the Jericho Appreciation Society

9. The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

Who will be the better team at AEW Double or Nothing?

At one point, this would have been a dream match. It will still be a perfect match, but as the Hardys are older and less mobile and the Bucks are a little flat from a storyline standpoint, this match misses the opportunity to tell a great story about the history between these two teams.

Prediction: The Young Bucks will defeat the Hardys

10. Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match

Which team will be cheered in this Mixed Tag Team Match?

The match came together at the last minute on Rampage. While it will be fine, it is unclear who the creative team wants the fans to cheer as both sides have been booked as babyfaces recently.

Given the stipulation that Guevara and Kazarian can't challenge for the TNT title if they lose, that is a pretty good sign that they will find a way to win.

Prediction: Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, and Taya Conti will defeat American Top Team

11. House of Black vs. The Death Triangle - Trios Tag Team Match

Will this feud end at Double or Nothing once and for all?

This is possibly the closing chapter to this long-standing feud. Expect a lot of high spots and a definitive outcome. Since they've spent so much time together, it will be interesting to see how both sides move on.

As Trios Tag Team Titles are rumored, fans may see the teams entered into some kind of tournament.

Prediction: The Death Triangle will defeat the House of Black

12. Kyle O'Reilly vs. Darby Allin

Will Darby Allin avenge Sting's injury at Double or Nothing?

This is another match just added on Rampage. It will be good and is centered around Darby seeking revenge for O'Reilly injuring Sting.

Since the feud just started, expect this only to be the first chapter of a long storyline.

Prediction: Kyle O'Reilly will defeat Darby Allin

13. A Pre-Show MatchHausen

Two popular babyfaces team up on the Double or Nothing pre-show

This will be a fun way to open the show. Hook and Danhausen are over with the crowd, though it would be nice to see Hook move back to being a singles wrestler.

Danhausen is more of a comedy talent, and Hook is poised to be better than that. Considering their ongoing momentum, HookHausen is likely to win this match.

Prediction: Hookhausen will defeat Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

