Hangman Page may have foreshadowed a CM Punk heel turn at AEW Double or Nothing 

This weekend will see a monumental clash between AEW World Champion Hangman Page and challenger CM Punk. The latter is chasing a world title for the first time in almost a decade.

This week's Dynamite saw the pair meet in the ring for a promo. There has been an interesting development between Page and Punk on the road to their face-off. For weeks, it appeared as though the former had a genuine grievance with his challenger that extended beyond the title on the line.

Tempers met a crescendo on Dynamite as Hangman cast his scathing review on The Cult of Personality. After referencing the infamous Pipebomb promo, saying he would love to detonate one right in his face, Page clarified that he would not do such a thing.

The most explosive aspect of the confrontation was the champion's fiery proclamation that he was defending the company from CM Punk.

While Punk has trodden the path of a babyface during his time with AEW, there have been slight suggestions that things are changing. Eddie Kingston and MJF exposed a darker side to him with deeply personal feuds that almost pulled the curtain to reveal the conniving villain.

Hangman appears to be in the same position as both MJF and Kingston. He particularly has a bee in his bonnet for his challenger. Going beyond purely wanting to keep the title for himself, the champion has declared that he is defending the company from Punk being a champion.

Let's face it, Hangman's right. CM Punk is a dangerous world champion. Every time he has won a world title, his sinister moves are displayed. When he first captured the ROH World Title, he already had one foot out of the door and was in the process of signing with WWE.

Instead of parting amicably, Punk embarked upon a heel run where he teased taking the ROH World Title to WWE. He did the same when he won the WWE Championship, leaving and going against the promotion and returning to his callous ways to maintain a stranglehold on the world title.

So perhaps what CM Punk is trying to paint as uncharacteristic aggression is Page attempting to prevent the same fate. Thus far, the latter has appeared to be the aggressor in the feud, while Punk remains calm, perfectly illustrated this past week.

The psychological games have found their winner, and his name is CM Punk, but it would make sense if Hangman is feeling the pressure of trying to save AEW from a third Summer of Punk.

Does Hangman Page have what it takes to defeat CM Punk at AEW Double or Nothing?

Hangman Page heads into AEW Double or Nothing to battle a competitor with only one loss since joining AEW. Additionally, Punk's only loss came with an immense degree of cheating from MJF.

These aren't insignificant names on his record either, as all of Dax Harwood, Eddie Kingston, MJF, and Darby Allin have fallen to the Straight Edge Superstar on his way to the world title match.

With all that being said, since Full Gear, Hangman has shown that he will keep the belt around his waist at all costs. He has had to endure duologies with Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, both tremendous challengers in their own right.

He has endured Texas Deathmatches against a specialist like Lance Archer and heads into Double or Nothing as a true fighting AEW World Champion. CM Punk vs. Hangman Page has a real prize fight feel. There also remains the underlying tale that may have been woven. As Hangman foreshadowed, perhaps Punk's win will usher dark days in the promotion.

