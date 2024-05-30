AEW star to return after 350+ days, concerns over him being a 'forgotten' name - Reports

An AEW star who has been on the injured list and out of action for nearly a year could finally make his return soon, as per the latest report. The report also expressed concern over the star being a 'forgotten' name.

The AEW star in question is Bandido. The 29-year-old star made his All Elite debut back in 2022 and is still a part of Tony Khan's roster, as per the company's roster page. However, the Mexican star has not been in action due to injury for nearly a year. He last wrestled on an episode of Rampage in June 2023, where he was defeated by Konosuke Takeshita.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio noted that Bandido should be back by now but is unaware of his current situation. Meltzer also said this week's Dynamite would've been a great time for the star to return and avoid being a forgotten name:

Trending

"Bandido should be back right around now. The last I'd heard from about him was May, and May is just about over. So I don't know what the situation is with him. I mean, tonight would have been a good night to debut in that battle royale or that whatever that was this, you know, gauntlet, because would have been a big pop, he would have been fantastic. And I don't know if he's even on there right on the radar right now. Because sometimes the deal is that when guys disappear, they're just kind of forgotten about in a lot of ways.” [H/T: Wrestling News]

Expand Tweet

The current injured list of AEW

During the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer went through the current injured list of AEW, revealing the likes of Kenny Omega, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and so on who are still injured:

"There's a lot of people that are on that injured list right now. I mean, it's a big freakin injured list right now of some amazingly talented people and amazingly valuable people, and some have been on for a long, long time. You know, like Jamie Hater, Britt Baker, Bandido. You know, I mean, aside from the obvious ones like Adam Cole and Kenny Omega and all that. It's interesting to see." [H/T: Wrestling News]

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Adam Copeland also suffered an injury at Double or Nothing and had to relinquish the TNT Title. Only time will tell when the injured stars will return to the ring.

Do you want to see Bandido back in AEW? Sound off using the discuss button.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback