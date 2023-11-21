AEW star ruled out of in-ring action; set to undergo surgery - Reports

AEW is currently dealing with injuries to several of its top stars, including Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole. According to a new report, another popular name was recently hurt and is set to undergo surgery. The star in question is Bullet Club Gold's Juice Robinson.

Juice Robinson signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion late last year and has played a major role on AEW Collision throughout 2023. The 34-year-old has been terrorizing the roster alongside 'Switchblade' Jay White and The Gunns as part of Bullet Club Gold. Robinson has been working to make AEW World Champion MJF as miserable as possible.

Robinson last competed on the November 1 episode of Dynamite but is now set to take an extended break. According to Fightful Select, Juice is scheduled to undergo surgery for a recent back injury.

Fightful was unable to confirm when the injury occurred but noted that the Bullet Club Gold member is likely out for the remainder of the year.

Expand Tweet

Juice Robinson missed out on AEW Full Gear 2023

This past weekend's Full Gear pay-per-view featured a stacked card and a highly-anticipated free agent signing, but the show also racked up plenty of controversy.

'Switchblade' Jay White faced MJF in the main event despite a last-minute injury angle hobbling the AEW World Champion. Throughout Maxwell's feud with Bullet Club Gold, Juice Robinson had been a constant thorn in the champion's side. But due to his recent back injury, the 34-year-old was absent.

MJF managed to defeat Jay White despite having suffered a storyline injury of his own earlier in the night. It was a controversial win that confused many fans, with some furious over White's momentum potentially derailing.

Expand Tweet

It's unclear how Robinson's absence will affect Bullet Club Gold going forward, especially after such a huge loss against a handicapped MJF. Fans will have to tune in to Collision to see what's next for the faction.

Are you a fan of Juice Robinson? What did you think of Full Gear's main event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.