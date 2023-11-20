"He’s done he’s buried it’s over" - Fans are furious over top AEW star's booking at Full Gear 2023

One of the major talking points coming out of AEW Full Gear 2023 is the treatment of one of the promotion's top stars, who many fans believe had his momentum tragically halted at the pay-per-view.

After a relatively slow start to life in AEW, Jay White finally found himself at the top of the card and in a major program for the World Championship. He challenged MJF for the title at Full Gear and came up short. This is despite nearly every advantage being in the Switchblade's favor.

Thanks to The Gunns, MJF was competing with an injured leg. Austin and Colten also performed run-ins during the main event bout, and White utilized other methods of cheating throughout the bout. Still, after half an hour, Friedman walked away with his Triple B and many fans are losing their minds over this.

"Tony Khan officially killed Jay White. He’s done. He’s buried. It’s over," one fan posted on X.

It's not too hard to see where this sentiment is coming from, given the contrast between the way Jay White was positioned in NJPW as opposed to his current spell in AEW. However, is saying that The Catalyst has been "buried" a slight overexaggeration? Many fans believe so.

The aforementioned social media post has garnered a lot of attention, with fans split about the argument being expressed:

A star as talented as Jay White is more than capable of once again attaining the highlight spots on any given pay-per-view. His "burial", in many ways, is more up to whether fans accept him as the main eventer he has proven time and time again he can be.

MJF gets emotional after win at AEW Full Gear

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has become one of the best wrestlers in the world at such a young age. One of the aspects of his character that makes him so great is his willingness to incorporate much of his real life into his on-screen persona.

MJF regularly allows fans to sneak a peek at the man behind the character, and he did just as much at the post-Full Gear media scrum where he spoke emotionally about his late grandfather:

"My grandfather's death, it's a three-year anniversary, and he was one of the few people in my life that really cared about me. I learned a lot, and he taught me how to be a man, he taught me how to be a leader, he taught me how to be brave. So when I had moments in that match when I wanted to quit, I just thought of my Papa Stan, and it helped me get through it."

MJF's title run now passes the one-year mark, further stretching out his lead as the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in the promotion's history.

