AEW star's retirement could be an angle, internal belief he might wrestle again [Reports]

On AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage, Christopher Daniels lost a brutal Texas Death Match to Hangman Adam Page. The veteran has now announced his retirement from the squared circle. The 54-year-old is a pro wrestling legend who has performed in numerous prominent promotions across the world since April 1993.

The Fallen Angel is best known for his time in TNA Wrestling and Ring of Honor. In the Nashville-based company, he held the X Division Championship thrice and the World Tag Team Title twice (with Frankie Kazarian). Daniels is also a one-time ROH World Champion and a one-time ROH World Television Champion. In addition, he held the ROH World Tag Team Championship four times with three different wrestlers.

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Daniels announced that he had been advised by doctors to never wrestle again. He later wrote an emotional post on X. However, reports suggest his retirement could be an "angle." On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, journalist Dave Meltzer said that The Fallen Angel might not be done with in-ring competition yet. He is seemingly involved in an angle with Adam Page.

"I've had people say to me that he's not wrestling again for now. But they're shooting an angle and may wrestle again later. But there is definitely an angle this is all turning into. That much I know," Meltzer said. [H/T: WON]

Christopher Daniels came face-to-face with former AEW World Champion ''Hangman'' Adam Page on Dynamite

After losing to Adam Page on Collision: Maximum Carnage last weekend, Christopher Daniels showed up last night on Dynamite and had a face-to-face interaction with the former AEW World Champion.

The veteran stated that Page ''can be happy now,'' given that the latter defeated him in what turned out to be his final match.

"So I’m here, face-to-face, to tell you, you win. You’ve won the last match that I’ll ever wrestle. So this is goodbye. I’m sorry. And I hope you can be happy now,” he said. [H/T: AllEliteWrestling.com]

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Fallen Angel.

