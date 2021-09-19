AEW star reportedly backstage at Impact tapings - Spoilers

As per Fightful Select, AEW superstar Christopher Daniels was spotted at Impact wrestling tapings in Nashville. However, there's no news whether Daniels was at the show to wrestle or not. He was a huge star at Impact Wrestling during his first stint with the promotion.

Christopher Daniels has been a part of AEW since 2019. His last match in the promotion was for the AEW Tag Team Championship. Daniels and Frankie Kazarian (aka SCU) failed to win the title from the Young Bucks and decided to split up.

Daniels also has additional responsibilities at AEW as he is the Head of Talent Relations. However, Fightful's latest reports hint at a possible reunion or crossover between 'The Fallen Angel' and Impact Wrestling.

Is Christopher Daniels still active in AEW?

In May 2021, after their defeat against the Young Bucks, SCU (Kazarian and Daniels) went their separate ways. The split was the result of Kazarian's ultimatum months prior. After the show, Daniels posted a tweet hinting at possible retirement.

"That might be all," said Christopher Daniels.

Although Daniels has not wrestled in AEW after SCU's split, he is still active. He is scheduled to face Daniel Garcia at DEFY Wrestling's Hell Bent in October. This will be his first match since May.

The only question that remains is will he wrestle for Impact Wrestling or AEW again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

