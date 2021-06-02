AEW's Sting reportedly impressed everyone backstage with his Double or Nothing performance

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 has already concluded, but a few memories from the event still give us goosebumps. One of the hottest topics coming out of the pay-per-view was Sting's performance that night.

WCW legend Sting wrestled in his first live wrestling match in six years, teaming up with Darby Allin to fight Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. Those present in attendance, and those who witnessed his performance on television, wouldn't say that he moved like a 62-year-old.

According to PWInsider, wrestlers in the locker room were said to be impressed with Sting’s work during the match. They even gave the WCW icon a 'huge pop' after he returned from the bout.

The legendary star was the center of attention throughout the whole match. He took big bumps and eventually overturned Scorpio Sky's emphatic springboard cutter to a Scorpion Death Drop, winning the bout for his team shortly after.

What's next for Sting on AEW Dynamite?

For the first time in 6 years, The Icon @Sting steps into the ring in front of a live crowd! #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/W6JHf2YELj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2021

A big win this past Sunday proved that Sting still has a lot left in the tank. His impressive performance was certainly a déjà vu moment for fans and critics alike.

However, fans will likely have to wait at least a couple more months to witness Sting wrestle another match. Despite his neck injury concerns, AEW has done a pretty good job handling The Icon in terms of in-ring action.

Sting has only wrestled in tag team matches so far, and it remains to be seen if he will wrestle a singles bout somewhere down the line.

Chris Jericho has shown interest in facing Sting. If AEW books this match, it will do wonders for the promotion, grabbing mainstream attention in the process. Sting vs. Jericho would be a dream clash for many fans, to say the least.

In the meantime, Sting's association with Darby Allin has proved to be a successful move thus far. Fans will have to tune in to AEW Dynamite this Friday to find out what's next for Sting and Darby Allin.

On a scale of 1-10, how much would you rate Sting's AEW Double or Nothing performance? Who would you like to see him wrestle against next? Sound off in the comments section below.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Kartik Arry