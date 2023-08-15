The backstage drama in AEW has found itself as the main talking point coming out of the most recent episode of Collision, but it looks like the worst is yet to come.

Following the recent August 12 edition of AEW Collision, CM Punk cut a promo to the live audience where he took shots at Hangman Page, a man who was reportedly not allowed in the building despite being asked to be there.

This was then followed by the news that Matt Hardy wasn't allowed at the event either, and that both Ryan Nemeth and Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels were both sent home. Nemeth, in particular, was sent home at Punk's request.

All of this can be linked back to the real-life beef between CM Punk and The Elite, and Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that some people in AEW believe that the worst is yet to come.

"I know one person who pretty much--not one but two people who in the last two days, that are not names who anyone would come up with in this discussion, that basically told me that like this thing's just going to be a giant explosion.It's going to be terrible, it's going to really hurt the company unless it's nipped in the bud right now, and when it happens--I mean you can see it happening. I think the whole thing is that they've got to... I mean if The Young Bucks and [Kenny] Omega and [Hangman] Page would have not signed, perhaps then you wouldn't have this issue, but they did and now it's created another issue because they're under contract for many many years and [CM Punk] is under contract for many many years." [23:30 - 24:20]

While the worst might be to come for AEW, Meltzer did say that the recent backstage drama has led the company to be in its worst position since the Brawl Out incident.

"Ultimately, they should have had this thing, they should have had this thing settled in March of 2022, and not only are we not closer but we are probably further [from a resolution], it's probably worse now than--it's not worse than September [All Out 2022] but it's worse than--I would say from anytime from August through October of 2022 was certainly worse, but aside from that, before that and after that, we're probably at the worst state we've been in, again." [24:50 - 25:25]

AEW will host the fifth-annual Fight for the Fallen event this week!

The upcoming week of AEW events will certainly be special as the company is set to host the fifth-annual 'Fight for the Fallen' shows. The show debuted in 2019, with the idea of the event being that all proceeds will be put towards a charity.

So far, the company has raised money for victims of gun, domestic and sexual violence, as well as relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, and, at last year's event, they partnered up with Oceana, a non-profit marine wildlife organization.

This year's event will span across Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision, with all the proceeds going towards Maui food banks to help the survivors of the recent wildfires that have destroyed many parts of Hawaii.

