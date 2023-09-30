AEW talent wanted recently-axed WWE Superstar to join the company before release - Reports

WWE cut a multitude of talent and backstage employees after its recent merger with Endeavor, and fans are speculating that AEW could snag one or more of the newly released superstars. However, it seems that one of the stars had a lot of fans in All Elite Wrestling long before he was let go by the Stamford-based promotion.

Among the names released by WWE were Dolph Ziggler, Dana Brooke, and Shelton Benjamin. These cuts came as a major shock to fans, as they were top stars and longtime performers in the company. Ziggler has been linked to AEW due to his name value and the fact that his brother, Ryan Nemeth, works for the company, but the hope from AEW's talent seems to be that Shelton Benjamin will make the jump.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Benjamin had many supporters in the Jacksonville-based company who hoped he would join up in some capacity. The report states that there was talk of snagging him a few months ago when his contract was rumored to be coming to an end.

Ultimately, Benjamin was released along with several other talents in WWE's latest round of budget cuts, which should make him eligible to sign with AEW after his 90-day no-compete clause is up.

Fightful also notes that the company has been on the lookout for producers and is hoping to assign one for each match across the company's three weekly television shows.

Do you think Shelton Benjamin will join up with All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!