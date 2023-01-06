AEW talents' initial reaction to new Dynamite set; former WWE executive signed by Tony Khan behind transformation - Reports

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite featured a brand-new opening sequence and an entrance ramp. Michael Mansury, who joined All Elite Wrestling in December 2022, was reportedly responsible for the arena's notable transformation. The modifications made to the show appear to have been well-received by the talent.

The show saw additional LEDs installed, and a more flush wall-like structure was set up for superstars to exit through instead of the tunnel that it previously had. The show also had a reworked theme along with brand-new and improved on-screen graphics.

Michael Mansury worked for WWE from March 2009 to May 2020 before joining All Elite Wrestling in December 2022 as Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. Mansury also worked with Pat McAfee and other promotions.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select spoke to some of the talent following AEW Dynamite. The people he talked to "seemed to like the visual upgrades."

All Elite Wrestling @AEW It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! We’re entering a new era for #AEWDynamite , and we’re coming to you LIVE from Seattle, WA on TBS! It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! We’re entering a new era for #AEWDynamite, and we’re coming to you LIVE from Seattle, WA on TBS! https://t.co/24D5SrpC50

There have been no design or production changes since the promotion began in 2019.

Triple H reportedly tried to rehire the new AEW Executive

When Michael Mansury, another former WWE name, was signed by Tony Khan, there was a rumor that Triple H wanted him back.

Despite beginning as a production assistant, Mansury worked for WWE for a decade before being promoted to Vice President in March 2016.

Frightful Select has claimed his work intrigued Triple H, and the latter would attempt to get him promoted again. However, Mansury allegedly won't return unless Kevin Dunn is replaced, and Dunn hasn't moved away from his position.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE, has been hired by AEW and will start at this weeks AEW Dynamite taping.



Mansury's official title is Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer for AEW.



- PWInsider Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE, has been hired by AEW and will start at this weeks AEW Dynamite taping. Mansury's official title is Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer for AEW.- PWInsider https://t.co/rRyN4FrpBz

Many in WWE unofficially referred to Mansury as the "next" Kevin Dunn when he left the company several years ago, anticipating that he would eventually succeed Dunn.

