AEW had no talks with top prospect rumored to sign with WWE - Reports

A recent report has revealed details of AEW's lack of interest in having any talks with an international prospect rumored to sign a deal with WWE.

The performer in question is Giulia, who's the talk of the town currently due to her free agency.

Giulia is one of the most promising female talents in the business today. While she's signed to the Japanese promotion, Stardom, rumors about her possibly striking a deal with the Stamford-based promotion have been making the news.

Fans also wondered if AEW made any moves to acquire her services as the 29-year-old performer could further bolster the promotion's growing women's roster. However, as per the latest update by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, All Elite Wrestling has held no talks whatsoever with Giulia regarding her signing with the company.

What lies ahead for the youngster remains to be seen, as it's safe to assume that Giulia has a bright future ahead due to her prodigious and gifted talents.

Multiple people have been reportedly laid off by AEW

A few hours back, a social media account with a sizable following dropped a bombshell revealing how Tony Khan's company had made several behind-the-scenes releases. The user also mentioned that while the news could become public soon, the names of those who lost out on their jobs weren't revealed yet.

"There's been some behind the scenes removals in AEW lately. I'm guessing it will be out soon. But regardless, I'll try to get a second source, and if I do, I'll mention it here."

One of the most prominent off-screen figures in the promotion, Kevin Sullivan, was let go by the company a few weeks back. While the news was never made official, backstage reports confirmed that the veteran executive was shown the door.

