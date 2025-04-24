AEW has signed many notable WWE veterans and legends over the past few years. A major name who hasn't been active in pro wrestling since leaving WWE is Jim Johnston. Recent reports have unveiled whether he will join All Elite Wrestling at some point.

Ad

Jim Johnston is an iconic figure in professional wrestling. He's responsible for creating some of the most popular theme songs in WWE history. In 2017, Johnston was surprisingly released by the Stamford-based promotion, and he hasn't worked for any major company since.

During a recent edition of The Hump, Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp spoke about the possibility of Jim Johnston joining AEW and producing music for the company. He reported that Johnston's asking price was high, which was why he might not be hired by the Tony Khan-led organization.

Ad

Trending

“Let me break this down. Jim Johnston is about 75 years old now. He hasn’t been consistently producing music in eight or nine years, and when AEW first launched, he asked for a lot of money. From what I heard, it was a significant amount. All due respect to Jim Johnston—if he contributed here and there, it wouldn’t be a bad thing. But from what I understand, he still wants a lot of money, and that might not have changed.” [H/T: RingsideNews]

Ad

Ad

AEW commentator Jim Ross believes Jim Johnston will be in the WWE Hall of Fame one day

Many fans and veterans are aware of the incredible work Jim Johnston did in the music department during his time with WWE. Johnston left such a great impact on the industry that fans are still asking the Stamford-based promotion to bring him back as the lead music producer.

Ad

On a recent edition of the Grilling Jr podcast, AEW veteran Jim Ross said Jim Johnston would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future. He pointed out how Chief Content Officer Triple H was aware of Johnston's contributions and would make the call someday.

"I think he'll be in the WWE Hall of Fame at some point in time. Triple H is too aware of his surroundings, he understands who's contributed what, so I'd be shocked that in my lifetime that Jim Johnston's not in the WWE Hall of Fame. I believe that's gonna happen." [41:09 – 41:29]

Fans will have to wait and see if Jim Johnston gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the coming years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More