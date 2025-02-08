WWE stars fed up with heavily-criticized act - Reports

WWE Superstars seem to have complained about a particular issue that plagues the company and those backstage. Recent reports have revealed some of the details.

Jim Johnston is the most legendary composer in World Wrestling Entertainment history, with CFO$ picking up where he left off. The CFO$ era led to Def Rebel taking over, often to extreme criticism. Now it seems that the criticism is not just restricted to fans online but those backstage as well.

Def Rebel, styled as def rebel, was once again discussed among fans during the Royal Rumble, with numerous complaints about how some theme songs were lacking. Many fans were of the opinion that superstars were not identifiable with their theme song. Fightful Select added that the same sentiment is being shared by WWE talents.

Trending

Previous reports indicated that most of the wrestlers never interacted with anyone on the Def Rebel team for input on their theme songs. This is still the case within WWE, but now several talents expressed how unhappy they were over the quality of the themes, while others have tried to get officials to give them their older theme songs back.

Def Rebel's reputation has made its way through the business as multiple incoming signees have preferred to bring their self-owned themes to the company with them. A majority of WWE talents already on the rosters are seemingly unhappy with their Def Rebel-produced theme.

Wrestlers complaining about their themes has led to company officials asking Def Rebel to change a number of the themes. Following a vigorous push-back on the themes by WWE talents, officials have allowed some to go back to using previous themes, but others did not have their requests granted.

Who are WWE theme song producers Def Rebel?

Def Rebel is well-connected in the music industry. The music production company behind the Def Rebel gimmick is called DJDTP, which was formed around 2017 by Doug Davis, Ali 'Dee Theodore', and Anthony Mirabella III.

Davis is the son of music industry icon Clive Davis, and a Grammy-winning record producer, entertainment lawyer, and veteran music executive. Davis is the head of DJDTP, while Dee serves as Creative Director. Dee and Mirabella have similar backgrounds as well. They also work with various musicians, signed to DJDTP, who do vocals and lyrics, perform instruments, and provide additional music.

Def Rebel has produced more than 40 pieces for World Wrestling Entertainment. They partnered in February 2019 for the secondary WrestleMania 35 theme song, which was "Work" by Chris Classic.

Def Rebel then produced their first theme song that April, which was the "Still Major" entrance theme for Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback