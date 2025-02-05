Rumor killer on the WWE return of a major name - Reports

The WWE Universe is often surprised with notable returns. The TKO era led by Triple H has included several of these major happenings. While The Road to WrestleMania is the perfect time for comebacks and debuts, backstage sources have just provided an unfortunate update on one key name.

Jim Johnston was not a wrestling fan when Vince McMahon hired him in the mid-1980s to create superstar entrance themes. Aside from pre-WWE work with HBO and Showtime, the Hampshire College graduate wrote more than 10,000 pieces of music, choosing to write and record by himself for the most part. Johnston is universally praised for his contributions, with many declaring his themes to be as important as the superstars themselves. Johnston was released in 2017 and replaced by former WWE Music producers CFO$.

Rumors began to pick up on Johnston's status with World Wrestling Entertainment during Monday's RAW after captions indicated he was the man behind The New Day's new theme song. However, Fightful Select now reports that this is not the case.

Backstage sources noted that Johnston's name was mentioned due to a captioning error. Unfortunately, WWE still has not re-hired the 72-year-old composer, with other sources adding that there are no plans currently in place for Jim's return.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods had their new theme song done by Def Rebel with noted wrestling fans and rappers Sayzee and Mega Ran on vocals. The New Day's original theme song, "New Day, New Way," was created by Johnston in 2014.

The New Day continues WWE RAW heel run

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned on Big E late last year to ruin The New Day's 10th anniversary. Now Kingston and Woods are moving forward as heels, while Big E remains absent.

Kofi and Xavier defeated Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee after debuting their new theme song on Monday's RAW, thanks to an assist from Logan Paul. This was The New Day's first televised tag team win since defeating AOP on October 21, 2024.

It remains to be seen what officials have in store for The New Day at WrestleMania XL. The duo have taken to social media this week to vent about being left out of the Men's Royal Rumble lineup. Woods accused the company of disrespecting The New Day for simply telling the truth.

