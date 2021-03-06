"There were some really bad people there" - Former WWE employee opens up on being released

Former WWE composer Jim Johnston recently discussed his thoughts and feelings about his release in 2017.

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online's Michael Morales Torres, WWE's longest-serving music maestro detailed why he believed he was released from the company. He explained that the move could have been caused by some "higher-ups" pointing WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in a certain direction.

"It was purely happenstance I got involved with Vince & WWE at all… How it ended, there were some really bad people there, catering to Vince’s ego and a couple of other higher-up egos. Making them feel like, this is the direction you’ve got to go. It never sat with me, and then I kept getting funneled out. It’s just not my personality to get in there and get in the dirt with people. Although, in hindsight, there’s certainly a couple of people I’d like to get in the dirt with. It was kind of like, if that’s the route you want to go, that’s the route you want to go."

Johnston stated that he felt like other WWE employees were responsible for his release by making him seem expendable. He also described how he didn't "get in the dirt" with these people, though he hinted that, in hindsight, he might have taken a different approach.

Jim Johnston says he had a good relationship with Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon in WWE

Johnston left WWE under questionable circumstances, but he noted that he and Vince McMahon stood on "solid ground" for 32 years.

"I consider Vince a friend. It was a little upsetting at the end, with the way things ended, but this happens in corporations, with a lot of politics involved, people trying to get my job. But Vince and I have always gotten along. He’s a really intriguing guy, he’s an incredibly charismatic guy. He can be real tough, he can be a real bully. But fortunately, personally, I did not get to see that end of him too frequently. He and I stood on pretty solid ground for 32 years."

Can we also thank Jim Johnston for creating one of the most beautiful theme songs for the undertaker?!?and tracks for WWE! Thank you Jim! Go listen to his tracks! #farewelltaker #ThankYouTaker #wwe #wweuncaged #undertaker #jimjohnston pic.twitter.com/dYIR5AnVcw — The Council of Commentary (@COCommentary) November 23, 2020

In the interview, Johnston said that he does not consider himself to be a wrestling fan. But he also stated that he would be open to writing wrestling themes for both WWE and other potential companies again in the future.