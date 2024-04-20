Who are Def Rebel and why are WWE fans savagely roasting them on social media? 

WWE Universe hardly leaves any stone unturned in letting the Stamford-based promotion know what they are feeling about anything and everything. Recently, however, fans have unleashed their wrath on a creative element that has upset them very much.

WWE is known for creating some of its pro wrestlers' most iconic entrance theme songs. The promotion has also worked with several iconic bands like ‘Disturbed’ and ‘Godsmack’ for some of their songs. Def Rebel is one such music group and a home-grown asset. However, fans have shown intense dissatisfaction with their work lately.

A tweet on X shared an image of the new and fantastic WWE Tag Team Championship belts and wrote how Def Rebel has not made them. Def Rebel, originally the DJDTP music group based in New York, has worked for the company since 2020.

Fans have also thrashed Def Rebel in the past. However, their latest release of AJ Style’s new theme song has started the trolling afresh. Because of the increased mentions by the fans, Def Rebel is currently trending on X.

Fans are making several memes to mock the music group and posting clips of their new music.

Moreover, there is now an active demand to fire Def Rebel from the company and bring back WWE’s best musician, Jim Johnston.

The WWE Universe demanded the return of Jim Johnston

Before Def Rebel took over the music-making scene of the Stamford-based promotion, the company relied on the trusty skills of legendary music composer Jim Johnston. He was released from the company in 2017, before which he had produced several memorable entrance theme songs for several superstars.

In an April 2023 interview with Conrad Thompson, Jim Johnston criticized the current state of pro wrestling entrance themes. He said that the purpose of a theme is to make people feel the emotions associated with a particular fighter.

The die-hard fans are pleading with Triple H to bring back the legend in the new era. He noted that several musical pieces out there sound better than what he has produced. However, they don’t score a single point in the department of emotional connection.

His words stand steadfast in the face of the current situation the Stamford-based promotion is facing, with fans bashing Def Rebel for their music.

