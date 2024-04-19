"Get rid of them ASAP," "They need to go" - Fans pushing for WWE to make major change

WWE fans have made their voices heard about an element of the company they are not satisfied with and are pushing for a change on social media.

The company's entrance music is currently produced by Def Rebel and many fans have made it known that they are not a fan of today's WWE themes. As pointed out by the "Wrestle Ops" account on X, Def Rebel was trending this week and it wasn't because people were praising the group.

Trending

The majority of fans have criticized Def Rebel's entrance themes on social media and appear to be ready for something new. You can check out some of the fan reactions below.

Bill Apter reacts to Chad Gable's heel turn on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter has commented on Chad Gable's heel turn last week on the red brand. The veteran snapped and attacked Sami Zayn after the former Bloodline member defeated him in this past Monday's main event to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter complimented the angle and said that enjoyed the fact that Gable turned heel in Zayn's hometown of Montreal. However, Apter added that he preferred Gable as a babyface because he viewed him as the next coming of Kurt Angle:

"Gable was a heel before, obviously, but he went completely crazy in Sami Zayn's hometown, so to get heat from that audience, even the home audience watching it, not in Candada, is like, 'Oh my God, they're doing this to Sami'. It was a good move, I kind of liked Chad Gable more of the face, of the babyface, because to me he was the next coming of Kurt Angle," said Apter. [From 03:08 - 03:36]

WWE has made many changes in recent months following Vince McMahon's resignation ahead of Royal Rumble 2024. Only time will tell if the company has any plans to change how the entrance music is produced.

