AEW "very happy" with returning star following All In despite uncertain future - Reports

A recent report revealed that the AEW higher-ups are very happy with a young rising star's performance at All In and Dynamite. The star reportedly has an uncertain future in Tony Khan's promotion as well.

The star in question is none other than Daniel Garcia. Dani made his surprising return during the match between MJF and Will Ospreay at AEW All In. Garcia got his revenge by costing Maxwell the match several weeks after he was assaulted by Max. Dani also interrupted Max on Dynamite this past week.

Garcia launched himself onto MJF and after a huge brawl, the match between the two at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view was made official. It was recently reported that Daniel Garcia has not yet re-signed with Tony Khan's promotion as of now and is reportedly conflicted about signing with WWE as well.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the latest report by Fightful Select suggests that people within the Jacksonville-based promotion are said to be "very happy" with Garcia's performance at All In and Dynamite this week. Moreover, there is no update on Garcia's contract status as of now as it remains uncertain.

Tony Khan on AEW star's contract status

During the All In 2024 post-show media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about the contract status of the AEW star, Daniel Garcia amid the rumors of him going to the WWE. Khan stated the following regarding the same:

"I don't wanna necessarily comment on everybody's contract length or status, but Daniel's here and he's a great part of AEW. It's been about three years with Daniel here. Daniel Garcia started with us in Daily's Place, and he was kind of on that run of shows right before we started wrestling in front of the crowds again. So he's someone who's been with us a really long time, somebody beloved by the fans and backstage, and we love having Daniel here."

Henceforth, only time will tell if Daniel Garcia ends up re-signing with Tony Khan's promotion or if he is exploring the option of jumping ship to the WWE.

Do you want to see Daniel Garcia in the WWE? Sound off using the discuss button.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback