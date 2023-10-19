Due to their ties with the WWE, Sting's former rival and Hall of Famer, along with a few other legends, won't be present for his tribute show, as per a report.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting announced that he will hang up his boots from in-ring competition next year at the Revolution PPV. It would mark the end of a legendary career that spanned over five decades. The retirement would be fitting, considering his All Elite debut was at the Revolution PPV in 2021.

Meanwhile, The Icon's tribute show before retiring could be a massive event with everyone paying their respects. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the legend's tribute show should be like The Great Muta's in Tokyo Dome.

However, A few legends like Ric Flair, who was Stinger's long-term rival, may not be present on the tribute show due to their ties with the WWE. Nonetheless, other legends who have worked with The Icon and are currently with AEW could still be there. Here is what Dave reported:

"You are probably not going to be able to get Ric Flair or any of those legends because they all have ties with WWE most likely, almost everyone. So you're not going to be able to do that aspect of bringing old guys back, but still like certain special effects and the guys within the company and things like that paying tribute to him. And there are guys out there whether it's Arn Anderson, probably Lex Luger I think." [From 26:00 to 26:38]

When was Sting's last big match?

The Stinger has endured his in-ring career even in his 60s, which is crazy to think about. Ever since his AEW debut, The Icon has competed occasionally for high-profile matches.

His last major match was at the All In event in Wembley earlier this year, where he teamed up with Darby Allin to defeat Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage in a tag team Coffin match.

Meanwhile, The Vigilante might have a few more matches left in his tank before his eventual retirement next year at Revolution. Only time will tell who his last opponent will be.

