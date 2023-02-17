After Christian Cage's AEW return, another name is expected to be back soon - Reports

Former WWE Superstar Christian Cage made his shocking return to AEW on the most recent edition of Dynamite, but it seems he's not the only one returning to the company.

A popular star who could be returning to the company is former women's champion Riho, who was a staple of the women's division upon the inception of All Elite Wrestling in 2019 but hasn't featured in recent months.

The last time Riho featured on TV was on the November 14, 2022, edition of Dark: Elevation, where she teamed up with Willow Nightingale to beat Emi Sakura and Mei Sugura. Before that, she was last featured on the October 26 edition of Dynamite against Jamie Hayter.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer speculated that the former AEW Women's Champion could return to the company as early as next week, although he isn't sure what her role will be.

"Regarding Riho, she can be back as early as next week or soon thereafter. Maybe they could use her for Athena and ROH since the AEW stories for women seem all based around [Britt] Baker, [Jamie] Hayter, [Ruby] Soho, Saraya, [Toni] Storm, and feeding one person after another to [Jade] Cargill. The others either aren’t used or are filling up time on the streaming shows," said Dave Meltzer.

Riho has spent a period of time away from the ring in recent months, last wrestling in November 2022 for Singapore Pro Wrestling at two events that went live on YouTube in January 2023, with one of those matches featuring WWE legend Tajiri.

AEW's women's division could also see the return of another former champion very soon

On top of Riho potentially making a full-time return to the company, former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa could also be returning to action in the near future.

Rosa was stripped of her title in 2022 following an injury and hasn't wrestled since August, but she has been present at recent AEW events as she has been part of the Spanish commentary team.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Tony Khan talked about Thunder Rosa doing commentary for the Spanish-speaking markets. He's happy to see her back. He put her over as a great asset for the company. Tony Khan talked about Thunder Rosa doing commentary for the Spanish-speaking markets. He's happy to see her back. He put her over as a great asset for the company.

Thunder Rosa was also part of a backstage meeting held at the most recent episode of Dynamite, where she expressed her desire to mend fences with people she had upset in All Elite Wrestling during her title reign. However, at the time of writing, there is no word on when she could potentially get back in the ring.

Are you excited to see more people return to All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes