After Jade Cargill, another major AEW star likely to leave for WWE - Reports

After a stellar run in AEW, Jade Cargill recently signed with WWE. If a new report is to be believed, another rising star from the Tony Khan-led promotion's roster could jump ship to World Wrestling Entertainment. The name in question is Ricky Starks.

Over the past few months, The Absolute has become one of the most prominent names in AEW. He has had stellar feuds with former world champions like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, grabbing the attention of fans and professionals.

Jade Cargill's signing has led many to wonder if more AEW talents could jump ship to WWE once their contracts expire. Recent reports have suggested that the sports entertainment juggernaut might be interested in hiring Ricky Starks once he is a free agent.

BWE was recently asked about the chances of Starks signing with World Wrestling Entertainment. The insider Twitter account replied:

“I’d give it a 75% chance unless something happens.” [H/T Ringside News]

Ricky Starks is close friends with top RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes. He was allegedly present backstage at Royal Rumble 2023. Hence, he could consider joining The American Nightmare in World Wrestling Entertainment after the conclusion of his AEW deal.

Ricky Starks once almost signed with WWE

Many may not know that Ricky Starks had a WWE tryout in 2017 but couldn't secure a deal. In 2020, Starks seemingly got a call from the Stamford-based promotion the day he had a major match against Cody Rhodes.

Here is what Starks said when speaking to Chris Van Vliet:

"The funny thing is, the day that I wrestled Cody, I got a phone call from WWE saying, 'Hey, we've been watching you, and we wanted to bring you in'. I said, 'Oh really? Oh ok. Interesting. Of all days.'" And so I entertained that conversation because I was curious, but I think I knew already which decision I was going to make. So that put things in perspective and I don't hold any ill will towards, but I really think they dropped the ball majorly on that. I'll never know why, and I guess I don't care now." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Starks has come a long way since his initial tryout with the Stamford-based company. He is a former FTW Champion and a solid heel on AEW TV.

