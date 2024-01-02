After Mercedes Moné, another female ex-WWE talent speculated to join AEW

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) surely knows how to keep the conversation about her going in the wrestling world. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has now indicated that she and another top free agent could be heading to AEW.

The other star in question alongside Moné is Deonna Purrazzo. As AEW President Tony Khan stated during the Worlds End media scrum, his company would be very much active in the free agent market, looking to sign top-tier stars for the women's division.

Furthermore, reports emerged that negotiations between Mercedes and her former employer, WWE, did not work out. This probably gives Tony Khan the opening to make a move and sign the CEO of women's wrestling to his promotion.

Dave Meltzer speculated on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that both Mercedes Moné and Deonna Purrazzo could show up in the All Elite landscape soon. However, there was no confirmation for the same.

Moreover, the two stars have formerly appeared on AEW television programming, earning favorable reactions for the same. So the signings of Moné and Purrazzo could be exciting and probably take the star power of the AEW roster to greater heights never seen before.

Mercedes Moné is AEW-bound, according to a former WWE superstar

The next destination for Mercedes Moné's wrestling career has been a subject of debate for many, including former WWE star Matt Morgan.

On a recent edition of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan claimed that the former WWE Women's champion would appear for AEW; however, that would be en route to rejoining WWE in the future.

"Oh, she'll eventually go back there. It will happen in my opinion. But I do think she's gonna pass through AEW."

As mentioned, the CEO appeared in attendance for the AEW All-In event earlier this summer in London. With her deal with WWE felling through, it would be interesting to see if Mercedes does choose to sign with their rival competitors.

Do you think Mercedes Moné will sign with AEW? Sound off in the comments!

