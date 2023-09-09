An AEW star is reportedly nearing their return

While the AEW roster is stacked as it is, another member of the locker room is about to make their return soon, if reports are to be believed.

The extraordinary number of stars in the All Elite roster have allowed the company to put on dream matches even when several names are out of action. For instance, the absence of Bryan Danielson was barely felt at All In, owing the star studded card Tony Khan was able to book for the show.

However, the return of another name would certainly provide more opportunities for booking. According to Sean Ross Sapp, Jade Cargill's former ally Red Velvet is close to making a comeback. In a Q & A session, SRS stated:

“She's been injured and sidelined and out of action. I believe she's pretty close to her return.” (H/T:WrestlingNews)

Red Velvet had a long journey before joining AEW

Before Velvet became All Elite, she had a significant run in the independent scene. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, she talked at length about her journey.

Speaking to Bill Apter, the AEW star stated:

“Born and raised from Miami [Florida], I am fully Colombian, my dad was a professional boxer in Colombia. My dad was Prudencio Cardona, him and his brother Ricardo Cardona where one of the only brothers to both hold flyweight boxing titles in South America, and that’s kind of where I got my spirit animal fighting from. I was training in Miami, I trained with JB Cool from Fighting Evolution Wrestling, and La Rosa Negra she’s from Puerto Rico but she was living in Miami at the time, so I trained with both of them and that’s kind of where I got started, 305 til I die,” said Velvet. [From 00:48to 01:29]

Check out the entire video down below:

With Jade Cargill now away from action as well, it remains to be seen what path Red Velvet embarks on after her return to AEW.

