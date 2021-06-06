Andrade's big demands for AEW signing revealed including the power to reject losses 

Andrade became the latest ex-WWE star to join AEW as the former United States Champion debuted on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

Vickie Guerrero did the honors of introducing El Idolo to the AEW faithful in her trademark style. She made Andrade's first AEW appearance even more special.

The Mexican superstar was released from his WWE contract on March 21st, and contrary to most talents, Andrade didn't have a 90-day non-compete clause.

WrestlingInc has now revealed more exclusive details on the events leading up to Andrade signing a deal with AEW.

It has been reported that Andrade met Tony Khan during the week of his WWE release. While Andrade didn't commit to an agreement back in March, Tony Khan was 'motivated' to sign Andrade as the wrestler didn't have a non-compete clause.

The report noted that negotiations between AEW and Andrade had stalled mainly due to the star's demands. Andrade reportedly wanted creative control and the power to veto losing matches. Both parties came to a compromise, and Andrade was given a 'limited amount of creative control over his finishes.'

IMPACT Wrestling's talks with Andrade

The former NXT Champion also expressed his desire to work with many other companies following his WWE exit. Andrade is quite a highly-rated talent globally, and it should surprise no one that he even attracted attention from IMPACT Wrestling.

Andrade had talks with IMPACT officials, and the company was willing to 'guarantee part of his creative control demands.' However, both sides couldn't agree on the number of dates he would work.

IMPACT hasn't been offering guaranteed downside contracts as most recent signings are being paid per appearance. However, it was added that Andrade and IMPACT Wrestling did come close to executing a one-off appearance.

Ring of Honor (ROH) is another company that was interested in getting Andrade on board. ROH could have also been an attractive destination for Andrade as his close friend Rush is the reigning ROH World Champion.

WrestlingInc's report concluded by stating that Andrade officially signed an AEW contract earlier this week, and AEW personnel worked on the language in the deal for many days.

Andrade El Idolo is a name that will be heard consistently in wrestling over the next few months as the talented superstar is busy marking his calendar.

Andrade has hit the ground running since leaving WWE and fans have high hopes for him, not just in AEW but in many other top companies not named WWE.

What are your predictions for Andrade El Idolo's AEW run? Who would you like to see him fight? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun