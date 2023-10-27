As per the reports, this young star and son of a WWE legend has left AEW on friendly grounds with Tony Khan.

The former AEW star in question is Brock Anderson. Brock happens to be the son of WWE legend Arn Anderson, and the father-son duo was signed with the All Elite promotion. However, Brock parted ways with the promotion and was later removed from the roster page of Tony Khan's company as well.

Arn and Brock have been featured on AEW TV since the company's inception. They have also shared the stage with current WWE star, Cody Rhodes and so on. There is no denying that Brock Anderson is a youngster filled with so much potential.

His last TV match was on Collision back in August, when he lost to Luchasaurus after challenging him for the TNT title. Moreover, Brock also confirmed his exit from the company, and fans speculated that there was animosity between him and the Jacksonville-based promotion, which led to his departure.

However, the latest report suggests otherwise. According to a recent report by Fightful Select, the departure of Brock Anderson from AEW was on amicable and friendly grounds between both parties, and there is no bad blood between them.

Furthermore, the report also suggested that Brock garnered some interest from the Indies, which eventually led to his exit. As per the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Tony Khan didn't renew Brock Anderson's contract.

What Brock Anderson said about his departure from AEW

After the reports of his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion running out, Brock Anderson took to the "X" social media platform to confirm his departure. He thanked everyone who has supported him, and had a message for his haters as well:

"To those that’ve supported me and helped me THANK YOU. To my detractors, that’s your right to an opinion. All I can do, to quote @dustinrhodes is, 'Keep Steppin'. On to the next chapter… #prowrestling."

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell what the future has in store for the young talent and what opportunity awaits him next.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.