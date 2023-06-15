With the impending debut of AEW Collision, Tony Khan seems to be looking around for people who could potentially help him out with the creative direction of All Elite Wrestling.

Khan has already got a whole host of people backstage who play a part in the creative direction of the company, with the likes of QT Marshall, Pat Buck, and even Bryan Danielson pitching in with ideas.

But according to a recent report from PWInsider, current AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has also been involved in "creative pitches" of late.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Dax Harwood has been involved with AEW creative pitches to Tony Khan as of late



- PWInsider Dax Harwood has been involved with AEW creative pitches to Tony Khan as of late- PWInsider https://t.co/ceAnDHfgne

The reports of Harwood helping out with creative pitches arose following the signing of former WWE writer and ROH star Jimmy Jacobs as a producer. Jacobs' first night on the job was the recent June 14th edition of Dynamite in Washington, D.C.

Dax Harwood will be in action this Saturday on AEW Collision

One reason why Dax Harwood might be involved with the creative direction of All Elite Wrestling is due to the major role he and his FTR partner Cash Wheeler are set to play on Collision.

FTR are not only set to have a major role on the show, but are also scheduled to take part in the first-ever Collision main event this Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling CM Punk and FTR squads up against Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold in the first main event of #AEWCollision CM Punk and FTR squads up against Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold in the first main event of #AEWCollision https://t.co/JnsYYTIqyz

Dax and Cash will team up with their good friend CM Punk for the first time since June 2022 to take on Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson, as well as the ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe in a star-studded trios match.

Jay and Juice have already got their sights set on becoming the AEW Tag Team Champions, while it has been heavily speculated that the old rivalry between Joe and Punk will be rekindled on Saturday night as a way to usher the "Straight Edge Superstar" back into the company after nine months away.

Are you excited for AEW Collision? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes