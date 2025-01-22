Another wrestling promotion forced to cancel event due to WWE WrestleMania 41 - Reports 

A report has just surfaced regarding another wrestling promotion having to allegedly pull out of their current plans due to clashing with WWE WrestleMania 41 three months from now. This is purportedly due to both events being in the same location.

ROH Supercard of Honor has been taking place on the same weekend and same city as WrestleMania since 2006, with the promotion only deviating from this a couple of times. After taking the reins of the company, Tony Khan has been continuing this tradition.

According to a report by WrestleZone, plans to hold the ROH Supercard of Honor in Las Vegas along with WrestleMania 41 may not push through this year. It was earlier reported that AEW had planned to book a venue at Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas for the iconic pay-per-view, but these have been scrapped. The reason for this has yet to be disclosed.

The report highlighted how the event's timeline is still uncertain as the show could still be done on one of the weekends to end the month but in a different location. Triple H has been building WrestleMania 41 to be a blockbuster two-night event and the fans have been receptive to the build-up so far.

AEW had to nix plans for Double or Nothing due to clashing with WWE

ROH's Supercard of Honor is not the only major event set to pull out from taking place in Las Vegas as AEW's Double or Nothing may not take place anymore in Sin City this year.

Since 2019, the company has been running the iconic pay-per-view in Vegas, apart from the pandemic shows that took place in Jacksonville. Fightful Select reported last weekend that there have been talks of finding a new venue for the show seeing as WrestleMania 41 is set to be in Las Vegas this year. Possible substitute venues are yet to be disclosed.

It seems that WWE has been taking control of the major event schedule, as they have put on several shows this year that directly clash with AEW. Back in December, Worlds End took place on the same night as the Stamford-based promotion's live show in the same city.

AEW All In is not safe either, as they will be clashing with WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event show on July 12. It remains to be seen what Tony Khan will do to combat this.

