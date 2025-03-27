Attitude Era star spotted at AEW Dynamite, left WWE in 2002 [Reports]

This week's AEW Dynamite aired live from the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota. WWE Attitude Era star Perry Saturn was spotted backstage during the show.

Ad

Saturn is a former pro wrestler known for his time in WWE, WCW, and ECW. He kicked off his career in ECW and jumped ship to WCW a few years later. After leaving WCW, he joined WWE (fka WWF) in 2000 and left the company in 2002. Following his departure from WWE, he worked for TNA Wrestling and other promotions.

PWInsider recently released a report informing the fans that Perry Saturn was spotted backstage at this week's edition of AEW's flagship show, Wednesday Night Dynamite. He was there to visit the stars whom he had worked in the ring during his career.

Ad

Trending

The 58-year-old star retired from the ring in July 2013. He wrestled his last match on July 12, 2013, at IPW Hall of Fame. Saturn and his tag team partner James Jeffries defeated AJ Smooth and Ryan Slade to become the IPW Tag Team Champions.

Ad

Former WWE star Perry Saturn lives a quiet life away from wrestling

Many retired pro wrestlers are still connected to the industry years after hanging up their wrestling boots. But unlike them, Perry Saturn decided to live a low-profile life. Last year, the legend did an interview with Bill Apter where he revealed that he's living his life peacefully away from all the glam of the wrestling world.

Ad

"I don't do anything. I'm living in Minnesota. Still in Minnesota, yeah, with my in-laws. That's how I ended up there. I own a house there, so I'm not moving because I own my house."

Check out the video below;

Saturn then told the fans how he likes to spend his day. He stated that he mostly watches television and has grown to like documentaries very much.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback