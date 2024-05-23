Perry Saturn explains what he does now, 22 years after leaving WWE (Exclusive)

Perry Saturn recently updated fans on his life more than two decades after competing in his final WWE match.

Saturn made his name in ECW between 1995 and 1997 before joining WCW. The three-time ECW World Tag Team Champion spent three years in WCW before wrestling for WWE between 2000 and 2002.

In a rare interview, Saturn told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that he lives a quiet life away from the wrestling industry:

"I don't do anything. I'm living in Minnesota. Still in Minnesota, yeah, with my in-laws. That's how I ended up there. I own a house there, so I'm not moving because I own my house." [3:06 – 3:17]

Saturn joked that he spends his days watching television and yelling at his dog. Asked to name his favorite TV shows, the former WWE European Champion gave the following answer:

"Somehow getting old I've grown great attention to documentaries," Saturn said. "I watch a lot of documentaries. My wife likes all the ghost shows. That means I get stuck watching a lot of ghost shows." [3:33 – 3:49]

Watch the video above to hear Saturn's thoughts on his days working for Paul Heyman in ECW.

Perry Saturn still gets recognized in Minnesota

Although his WWE career ended in 2002, Perry Saturn is still well-known to wrestling fans.

The 57-year-old added that a local Minnesota newspaper even dedicated a weekly section to him when he moved to the area:

"When I first moved to the town, it's a real small little town, the paper had a weekly article where people would write in and say where they've seen me in town. So, I have two pit bulls and they [other people] can't come near my house now!" [4:30 – 4:46]

In 2004, Saturn stopped wrestling full-time following short stints in NJPW and TNA Wrestling. The former WWE star briefly returned to the ring in the early 2010s, but he has not wrestled regularly for 20 years.

Do you have any favorite Perry Saturn memories? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Sgt. Slaughter explains what made him call up Vince McMahon and praise him. You can check out his full comments in the video below.