Backstage atmosphere in AEW after Sting's retirement match at Revolution 2024 - Reports

After decades in the wrestling business, Sting finally called it quits on his legendary career at AEW Revolution 2024. In a retirement match filled with blood, sweat, and tears, The Icon gave it all for the fans one last time.

In a fitting end to a storied career, The Vigilante and Darby Allin successfully retained their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks. Following the bout, the Icon got on the mic and gave an emotional farewell speech before the AEW roster came out to pay tribute to a legend in the business. But the celebration didn't end there.

Sports Illustrated is now confirming that following the Icon's retirement match, the backstage atmosphere was filled with tears, laughter, and chatter as several talents rushed to snap some photos with The Icon. There was an endless amount of hugs for the wrestling legend as well.

The only problem was that people didn't want to leave the arena as they felt this feeling would fade away.

Vince Russo blasted Darby Allin for stealing Sting's spotlight at AEW Revolution 2024

Although AEW Revolution saw the retirement of The Icon, Darby Allin became the talk of the town after his insane dive off a ladder onto a glass pane. Moreover, when The Icon was giving his retirement speech, Allin was standing in the corner, which didn't sit right with Vince Russo.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized Darby Allin for not giving the ring to The Icon for his final promo.

"Please tell me when Sting cut his farewell promo, please tell me at some point Darby Allin left the ring and Sting was in there alone. [Chris responded, 'No he was in the corner']. You see what I mean? These kids don't have a clue, they don't have a clue, bro, you don't even know when to give somebody the ring. It's a joke, it's an absolute joke, you don't know when you are supposed to give somebody the ring bro." [11:23-12:05]

After months of promoting it, The Icon's retirement match got the attention and fanfare it deserved.

