“These kids don't have a clue” - WWE legend blasts AEW star for stealing Sting’s spotlight at Revolution (Exclusive)

A former WWE veteran recently expressed his displeasure towards a top AEW star for apparently stealing the spotlight from Sting in his last match at the Revolution PPV.

The WWE legend in question is Vince Russo. At the AEW Revolution PPV recently, Sting wrestled his last match against The Young Bucks alongside Darby Allin. After a great spot-filled match, The Icon secured the win and spoke heart to heart with fans addressing his retirement.

While it was definitely a great moment, Vince Russo pointed out a problem with the promo. Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo fired shots at Darby Allin for not leaving The Icon alone in the ring while he was delivering his farewell speech.

"Please tell me when Sting cut his farewell promo, please tell me at some point Darby Allin left the ring and Sting was in there alone. [Chris responded, 'No he was in the corner']. You see what I mean? These kids don't have a clue, they don't have a clue, bro, you don't even know when to give somebody the ring. It's a joke, it's an absolute joke, you don't know when you are supposed to give somebody the ring bro." [11:23-12:05]

The AEW World Tag Team Title were vacated after Sting's retirement

Apart from The Icon wrestling his retirement match at Revolution, he and Darby Allin also successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks.

Now that The Icon retained the tag title in his last match, AEW President Tony Khan officially vacated the championship during the media scrum. Khan also informed that a tag team tournament will take place to determine new champions.

It remains to be seen what The Icon has planned for himself following his retirement.

