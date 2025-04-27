Backstage details on former AEW and WWE star's son's major debut [Reports]

A former AEW and WWE star’s son recently made his major wrestling debut, much to the surprise of everyone. Now, more backstage details have been revealed about the event and what happened after it.

Brodie Lee Jr. wrestled his first match at a GCW event, where he won by eliminating Joey Janela and Megan Bayne. Following the Clusterfu** match, the 13-year-old has seemingly made it clear that he wants to follow in his late father Brodie Lee’s footsteps.

Fightful has now reported on how his appearance in the Clusterfu** match came about. It happened when a star named Man Like Deriess ran into Brodie Lee Jr., and he was asked by the youngster what he was doing that evening. Deriess said to Brodie that he would participate in the Clusterfu** match and asked him if he wanted to join.

The report added that Brodie Lee Jr. asked permission from his mother, Amanda Huber, who agreed to his request. Later, commentator Brett Lauderdale contacted Joey Janela and informed him about Brodie being in the match. Janela even wanted the former AEW and WWE star's son to win the contest.

Amanda Huber reflects on Brodie Lee Jr.’s debut outside AEW

The debut match of Brodie Lee Jr. went down very well with the pro wrestling community. Most stars in the industry have massive respect for his late father, Brodie Lee, and might have enjoyed watching him compete inside a GCW ring.

After the event, Brodie Lee Jr.’s mother, Amanda Huber, took to X/Twitter to express her excitement at her son’s wrestling debut.

“Just waking up…. Brodie did what last night?” Huber wrote.

Amanda would have loved to see her son’s in-ring debut. Going by his rapid progress, it is only a matter of time before Brodie Lee Jr. makes his debut for a major promotion like AEW.

