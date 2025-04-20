  • home icon
Amanda Huber reacts to Brodie Lee Jr's wrestling debut outside AEW

By Jacob Terrell
Modified Apr 20, 2025 21:45 GMT
The late Brodie Lee [Image credit: AEW's official YouTube channel]

AEW's Amanda Huber was busy watching WWE WrestleMania 41 last night along with most of the wrestling world, so she seemingly missed her son's shocking wrestling debut. She shared a message of dismay on social media today.

Brodie Lee Jr. (aka Negative 1) has been part of the pro wrestling industry for years, despite being underage. After his father passed in late 2020, AEW's talents and executives lent him support, bringing him into the company and making him a part of the promotion's shows.

Brodie's mother, Amanda Huber, is AEW's Community Outreach Coordinator, and she's kept a close eye on her son throughout his journey in the wrestling business. However, she was late to realize that he'd made his in-ring debut last night, winning the Clusterf*ck at Joey Janela's Spring Break event, which was presented by GCW.

Huber took to X/Twitter today to claim that she had just woken up and found out about Brodie Jr.'s accomplishment. She shared her shock, as you can see below:

"Just waking up... Brodie did what last night?"
Amanda Huber is not happy about The New Day's win at WrestleMania 41

Despite being a staunch supporter and employee of AEW, Amanda Huber still takes the time to watch WWE's biggest events. She reacted to some of the action at last night's WrestleMania Night One.

The show featured several shocking turns, one of which was The New Day capturing the WWE World Tag Team Championship from The War Raiders. Huber took to X to show her displeasure at the result:

"Boooooooo," she wrote.

Huber and her two sons remain closely tied to the wrestling industry despite the passing of Brodie Lee in 2020. Brodie Jr. has stated that he plans to become a wrestler when he comes of age, and it will be interesting to see how she reacts if he makes his official debut in a few years.

Jacob Terrell

Edited by Jacob Terrell
