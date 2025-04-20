Brodie Lee's son makes his in-ring debut, eliminates Megan Bayne and her boyfriend in match outside AEW

Late AEW star Brodie Lee's (fka Luke Harper) son, Brodie Jr, recently made his professional wrestling debut. He eliminated Megan Bayne and Joey Janela to win his first professional wrestling match.

Brodie Lee Jr., also known as Negative One, has been training to become a professional wrestler for the past few years. The youngster has finally made his debut in professional wrestling.

At a recent GCW event, Brodie Lee Jr. made his professional wrestling debut during the GCW Clusterf*ck match and won it by eliminating Megan Bayne and Joey Janela.

We will have to wait and see if Brodie Lee Jr. competes in a match in All Elite Wrestling someday.

Bully Ray wants Tony Khan to protect AEW star Megan Bayne

WWE veteran Bully Ray wants Tony Khan not to mess up Megan Bayne's booking in All Elite Wrestling. The female star joined All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and has been booked consistently in the promotion. She unsuccessfully challenged Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship at the AEW Dynasty PPV.

On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said Megan Bayne should've destroyed Toni Storm and Luther at Dynasty. He acknowledged how Megan Bayne has the look of a star and advised Tony Khan to protect Megan Bayne and not book her like Kamille.

“Megan Bayne should have killed Toni Storm after the match at Dynasty, and then she should have brought Tony’s that Luther guy in the ring and destroyed him too. Why is it that any person of size within AEW gets buried? We saw it happen with Kamille. And in some ways, I can see how Megan is even more impressive looking than Kamille. Her gear. Please. Tony protect Megan Bayne.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

We will have to wait and see if Megan Bayne will eventually win a singles title in All Elite Wrestling this year.

