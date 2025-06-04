Backstage details on Mariah May's AEW exit after shocking WWE debut - Reports

Former AEW star Mariah May has officially signed with WWE, and it seems like she will be a part of the NXT brand. She was removed from the AEW roster a few days ago, and reports of her departure started to surface. Fans were upset that the Glamour left the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The former AEW Women's World Champion received a good push from Tony Khan, but it seems like she was determined to sign with the global sports entertainment juggernaut. She hadn't been seen on AEW TV for almost three months. After being on a hiatus, the Woman from Hell finally arrived in NXT tonight.

As per the recent Fightful Select report, AEW was interested in renewing Mariah May's contract. It was also noted that she didn't leave the promotion on bad terms.

Reports reveal why Mariah May left AEW for WWE

Throughout the years, many stars have chosen WWE over AEW. Stephanie Vaquer, one of the top performers, signed with them while Tony Khan was interested in signing her, too. The same case happened with the Glamour as Tony wanted to retain May, but she chose to leave.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, joining WWE is a dream for some stars like Mariah, and therefore, they preferred the same promotion when a contract was offered.

"It’s the same situation with Stephanie Vaquer, where she would have made more money elsewhere, in Vaquer’s case a lot more, but their dream was WWE. WWE counts on that, as the same reason they got May and Vaquer is also the same reason they didn’t get Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada, because of the belief they would value a WrestleMania moment above a larger paycheck or a bigger push,” he said.

It will be interesting to see how well the Woman from Hell is booked on NXT.

