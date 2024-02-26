Backstage details on nixed plans for Sting’s recent match on AEW Dynamite - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Sting took some dangerous bumps in one of his recent matches on AEW Dynamite at Daily's Place. A new report now suggests there were some nixed plans prior to the bout.

Several months ago, Sting announced that he would wrestle his last-ever match at the upcoming AEW Revolution 2024 show. Since then, The Icon has been on the road to retirement and seems to be enjoying his final days in the ring, wrestling great matches. He has also become the tag team champion alongside Darby Allin.

The Vigilante and Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks and Big Bill on Dynamite two weeks ago to capture the AEW World Tag Team Title. Prior to the title win, the duo also wrestled in a tornado tag team match against Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs on the Dynamite: Homecoming episode at Daily's Place weeks ago.

It turned out to be a brutal encounter filled with dangerous spots, and The Icon took multiple bumps, including a table spot. According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Darby Allin was supposed to take the bump at the end of the match, as people backstage pushed, but Sting insisted on taking the bump instead.

Thankfully, the table bump didn't result in any injury, and the 64-year-old legend is perfectly fit and fine ahead of his last match at Revolution 2024.

Sting is set to wrestle The Young Bucks in his last match

Following his tag team victory at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Sting was asked about who his last opponent at the Revolution 2024 PPV would be. The Young Bucks made their return at that point. It seems that Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are set to square off against The Icon and Darby Allin at the PPV. The EVPs also dished out a brutal attack on the champions.

The Vigilante will lace up his boots one more time at Revolution 2024, and it remains to be seen how his farewell will pan out.

