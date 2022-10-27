Backstage details shed light on Kenny Omega and The Young Buck's imminent future with AEW - Reports

The Elite could be on its way back to AEW, as a new report states that the trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks could return to the company in some capacity soon.

The former Trios Champions haven't been seen in All Elite Wrestling since early September when the three men were involved in a backstage brawl with CM Punk and former AEW official Ace Steel after an intense media scrum following AEW All Out. Tony Khan immediately suspended all parties.

In a new report from Fightful Select, talks between company officials and the group have started for the first time since the incident. The reported details from inside the company indicate that there have been conversations to bring the trio back in a "backstage capacity" at the very least.

Although a possible return date was not confirmed, the report said a source noted that things could happen very soon.

The trio's last match took place at the All Out pay-per-view, where the group defeated "Hangman" Adam Page and The Dark Order to become the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions, titles they were forced to vacate on the September 7 edition of AEW Dynamite.

WWE veteran blames The Young Bucks for the "self-destruction" of AEW

While fans are anxiously awaiting the return of The Elite, some within the wrestling industry are not so high on the stars. This includes WWE legend Jim Cornette, who has taken particular issue with the "antics" of The Young Bucks Nick and Matt Jackson.

On the latest episode of his podcast Jim Cornette Experience, he harshly criticized the former tag team and trio's champions, stating that the two men have been able to "sway" Tony Khan as much as they want.

"Him and his brother both, that's the reason why this company has self-destructed, and they brought their initial small group of simpleton fans that enjoy their bullsh*t. They got just big enough that they could sway Tony Khan that, 'Oh we can have a brand new, you know, revolutionary wrestling promotion.' Until it got on television, you see that that's what you see from these two. Every f*cking match, same thing, same thing, same thing, never changes, never serious, visually ridiculous, Smarmy promos that sound fake and annoy you at the same time." (1:02:55 - 1:03:50)

Do you think Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will return to the company soon? Do you want to see the trio back? Let us know all of your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

