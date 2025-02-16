Backstage details on Toni Storm’s AEW booking

Toni Storm is one of the top stars in AEW's women's division. New details have come to light regarding her booking.

For the past two years, Toni has received a lot of praise for her work in AEW. Her transformation into 'Timeless' Toni Storm has been nothing short of exceptional and it revealed her true skills as a performer. Storm dominated the women's division for the first half of 2024 as the Women's World Champion. After losing the title, she played into her gimmick so well that she took some time off from the ring and even 'retired.'

However, she returned to AEW without her Timeless gimmick. During her confrontation with Mariah May, she revealed that she was playing a role all along and she was still 'Timeless' Toni Storm. Currently, Storm is the most popular woman in AEW due to her booking which has left many people wondering who is responsible for her storylines.

According to reports from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, RJ City does a lot of the writing for Storm. It is also reported that Jennifer Pepperman does a lot of writing for Mercedes Mone while Will Washington has done some writing for Willow Nightingale.

Toni Storm breaks her silence after winning the AEW Women's World Championship

Toni Storm has been feuding with Mariah May since the latter betrayed her last year and won the AEW Women's World Championship. When Storm returned from her hiatus, she earned another title shot against the woman who was once her protege. These two women squared off in a rematch at AEW Grand Slam Australia. However, this time, it was Storm who walked away with the win.

Following the win, the new AEW Women's World Champion addressed the crowd and thanked them for their support.

"The first time I ever came to this place was when I was in '07, with my mom, and we sat right there, man. And she made this beautiful costume. You know, I was gonna end the show with a nutbush, but I've unfortunately torn my labia again. Before I go, I just wanna thank you all because it was the greatest time of my life."

It's good to see Storm get the moment she deserves in front of her home country of Australia.

