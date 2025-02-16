Toni Storm breaks silence after winning the AEW Women's World Title at Grand Slam 2025

Toni Storm is the new AEW Women's World Champion. She defeated Mariah May at Grand Slam: Australia to win the title.

Ad

The Fighting Princess arrived in AEW as Storm's fan and soon became very close to her. But she betrayed The Timeless One after winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in 2024. May also went on to defeat her former ally for the Women's World Championship at last year's All In.

After suffering a loss at All In, The Timeless One took time off and returned after nearly four months in her Rockstar persona. She then won the Women's World Title number one contendership Casino Gauntlet match to earn a shot at The Glamour's gold.

Ad

Trending

Amid her heated feud with Mariah May, Toni Storm brought back her Timeless character. The two locked horns at Grand Slam: Australia, where Storm beat May to become the new champion. Following her victory, the former WWE star addressed the crowd and thanked them for their support.

"The first time I ever came to this place was when I was seven, with my mom, and we sat right there then. And she made this beautiful costume. You know, I was gonna end the show with a nutbush, but I've unfortunately torn my leg gear again. Before I go, I just wanna thank you all because it was the greatest time of my life."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW Grand Slam 2025 featured several big matches

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega kicked off the TV special against The Don Callis Family’s Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. The babyface duo won the bout after pinning Takeshita. In the next match, Mercedes Mone successfully defended her AEW TBS Championship against Harley Cameron.

The night's third bout saw Death Riders' Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli defeat Cope and Jay White in a Brisbane Brawl. Meanwhile, Kazuchika Okada beat Buddy Matthews to retain his Continental Championship. Toni Storm vs. Mariah May was the main event of the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback