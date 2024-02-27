Backstage details on Tony Khan's secret signing's role in AEW - Reports

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has reportedly made another signing for a key role. The new signing is expected to be seen sooner rather than later on TV, as per a recent report.

Khan rarely misses out on the chance to sign the best talents available on the wrestling market. He has signed some of the top in-ring and backstage talents in the world and is on the hunt for others. After the surprising news of former WWE writer Jennifer Pepperman signing with AEW, Arkady Aura is set to join the team.

According to the latest report by Fightful Select, Arkady Aura is expected to join Tony Khan's promotion in the role of a backstage interviewer, similar to Renee Paquette and Lexi Nair, sooner rather than later.

Arkady also took to her social media recently to confirm the news, writing the following:

"Feeling beyond blessed to be apart of such an incredible company. Thank you for all the love and support on this journey. This is only the beginning!"

Expand Tweet

Arkady has been running her YouTube channel, where she posts wrestling content and also works as an interviewer on the independent wrestling scene. The Fightful report also suggested more people apart from Aura are expected to join AEW's broadcast team sooner rather than later. Moreover, it is still unclear when Aura will start in her new role.

Tony Khan's new signing shared a heartfelt post after AEW hire

It seems Tony Khan's new signing, Arkady Aura's hard work, has finally paid off as she is set to join one of the major wrestling promotions in the world in AEW. Following her hiring, Aura shared an adorable post on her Instagram expressing her feelings and revisiting her past seven-year journey.

"To the handful of people who’ve believed in me every step of the way, ever since I got into a ring 7 years ago, and who’ve taken a chance on me now, I’m forever grateful."

It remains to be seen when the new AEW acquisition will begin work and which show will benefit from her talents.

Are you excited to see Arkady Aura as a new backstage interviewer in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.