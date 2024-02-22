Backstage news on a major name close to Mercedes Mone leaving WWE for AEW - Reports

A former WWE employee seemingly close to Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) has officially joined AEW. A new report has now shed light on the high-profile signing.

The name in question is Jennifer Pepperman. She was a senior writer in WWE for six years before her recent exit. Pepperman is reportedly a close friend of Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). Interestingly, the 55-year-old departed the global juggernaut amid rumors of Mone's arrival in AEW.

It was recently announced that Jennifer Pepperman has officially joined the Tony Khan-led promotion as Vice President of Content Development. Pepperman joining All Elite Wrestling reportedly has something to do with Mercedes Mone.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that World Wrestling Entertainment expected Jennifer Pepperman to sign with AEW due to her connection with Mone. Pepperman could be The Boss' personal writer, similar to how Bryan Gerwitz is currently representing The Rock on WWE's creative team:

"When she quit last week, I was actually told by WWE that they expected that she would be in AEW very soon because of her connection with Mercedes. As Mercedes' personal writer like Brian Gewirtz is for Dwayne Johnson [The Rock]." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Tony Khan welcomed the new AEW hire ahead of Mercedes Mone's rumored debut

On a recent episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan announced the Big Business edition of Dynamite in Boston for March 13. Many believe it was a hint regarding Mercedes Mone's rumored arrival.

Taking to Twitter, Khan made another significant announcement. He welcomed Jennifer Pepperman to All Elite Wrestling:

"Welcome to @AEW to our All Elite Vice President of Content @JenPepperman! We're excited to have her in @AEW! It's been a very exciting first day for her, here tonight live on @TBSNetwork!"

Jennifer Pepperman could lead to the former Sasha Banks' first appearance on AEW TV.

