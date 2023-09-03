Backstage reaction to CM Punk's AEW release - Reports

AEW has released CM Punk. The Second City Saint departs the promotion amid a storm of controversy following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at last weekend's All In event and his second suspension in the last year.

The timing isn't great, as AEW is set to air Collision live in Chicago tonight, as well as its All Out pay-per-view tomorrow – also in the Windy City. PWInsider has now reported on the initial backstage reactions to Punk's release ahead of tonight's episode of Collision.

The report states that the reactions from talent "depend on the person." Some are unhappy about it, while others feel it was the right decision. It's noted that some of the latter are just happy that AEW President Tony Khan finally made a decision, and they are ready to move on and bring the attention of the wrestling world back to the company and its television shows.

PWInsider also noted that Bryan Danielson and The Young Bucks are backstage for Collision tonight.

