Backstage reaction to Tony Khan's claims about CM Punk's role in major removal from AEW disclosed - Reports

A new report on CM Punk's involvement in moving an AEW star to ROH seemingly refutes Tony Khan's claims about the same.

After the Full Gear pay-per-view ended, Tony Khan answered a number of questions at the subsequent media scrum. One of the questions addressed the alleged involvement of CM Punk in Colt Cabana's switch to the ROH roster.

The AEW President adamantly declared that Punk had nothing to do with it. However, Dave Meltzer recently provided a contradictory report on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Tony said that (Punk) had nothing to do with it, this was back in August, so that story is not going to change publicly one way or the other. But I’m just saying that the skepticism, and it’s vehement from a lot of people, as far as the skepticism of that story... So it’s not like that thing has been settled in the eyes of, I can’t say all the talent, but a lot of the talent. Even today I just got something that was just like, ‘Can’t you just see? Isn’t it obvious?’ It’s not like they’re speculating, they believe that they know the story. That’s basically that, I’m sure that one will never go away.” (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will respond to these claims.

Former AEW Champion CM Punk will have a lot to prove if he joins WWE, according to a wrestling veteran

With the chances of the Second City Saint returning to AEW now slim, many are wondering if WWE may be on the horizon for the megastar.

Vince Russo expressed an interesting opinion on an episode of Writing with Russo regarding the subject.

"I don't know bro, because I would be certain that if they ever did accept [CM] Punk back, they're going to go through the 'testing period'. The only problem with that is that Punk is not a child. Punk is a veteran. Punk has money. I don't see Punk standing for the testing period, I don't. I don't think he'd want to go back to the WWE and go through their initiation. I don't see him wanting to do that." (4:11 - 4:54)

Only time will tell if CM Punk will ever return to WWE in the future.

Do you think CM Punk had something to do with Colt Cabana switching to ROH from AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

