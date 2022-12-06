Backstage report on how long WWE officials have been anticipating William Regal's move from AEW

William Regal was reportedly on the minds of WWE officials for months prior to his recent AEW departure.

Regal has been the center of speculation after being effectively killed off of AEW programming by new world champion MJF. Regal had betrayed Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club at Full Gear, sliding brass knuckles towards Friedman for him to score a loaded shot and the pinfall for the title change.

But their alliance would last only two weeks, with the Long Islander striking Regal in the back of the head on last week's Dynamite, rendering him hospitalized. The angle is expected to launch a feud with Bryan Danielson, but has also served to write Regal off ahead of his expected return to WWE. He is widely expected to join the company backroom under Triple H's leadership, much like their days in NXT.

However, as reported by Bryan Alvarez during a recent Wrestling Observer Live, it appears as though the former King of the Ring had been discussed for months prior to recent events.

"This is a story that goes back in NXT months, and months ago. They believed that story whenever it first happened. Some don’t believe it, but it’s a story that’s been going around NXT for months," Bryan Alvarez said.

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 With William Regal coming back to WWE i thought I'd bring back the time he got ribbed during his entrance against Daniel Bryan in Liverpool With William Regal coming back to WWE i thought I'd bring back the time he got ribbed during his entrance against Daniel Bryan in Liverpool https://t.co/rlUsdvw0lQ

Bryan Danielson was seen leaving with William Regal in the back of an ambulance, which is surely going to have sown the seeds for an MJF vs. Danielson title program. Bryan previously challenged for the world title when it was held by Hangman Page and when it was vacant following All Out, where he faced Jon Moxley for the belt.

Plans have changed since AEW All Out when MJF returned

The entire trajectory of the world title picture has been changed from the original plans, as CM Punk abruptly left the company after winning the belt in Chicago.

The events of 'Brawl Out' as well as his torn tricep meant that the Cult of Personality would not be resuming his feud with MJF, who had taken the Poker Chip contract earlier in the night.

Instead, Moxley won the vacant title against Danielson before being challenged by faux babyface MJF. Friedman appeared to be fighting with his morality, potentially turning babyface to the adulation of the crowd. However, with Regal's turn, it was clearly all a ruse.

After tying up the final loose end that was the ex-NXT GM, MJF now stands alone as the villainous AEW Champion. Time will tell what's next.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes