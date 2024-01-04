Backstage talk on secret AEW debut planned for Dynamite tonight - Reports

Tonight will be the AEW Dynamite following Worlds End, and this looks to showcase the fallout of the events that took place during the pay-per-view. Now, reports have emerged that a possible debut could take place tonight.

Already slated for the show are matches such as Daniel Garcia vs. Swerve Strickland, Takeshita vs. Darby Allin, and even the long-awaited debut of Mariah May. Both Christian Cage and Samoa Joe will also appear to address the fallout of Worlds End.

PWInsider has reported that all these will be taking place tonight, including talk that there would be a new women's talent who could make her first appearance tonight.

Expand Tweet

There are currently no clues as to who this could be, but potential names include the likes of Mercedes Mone, who has been speculated to be striking a deal with AEW and appearing as soon as possible, or Deonna Purrazzo, whose contract with IMPACT ended in 2023.

Fans will have to tune into to Dynamite to find out if the rumors are true and which new signing will make their first appearance in All Elite Wrestling tonight.

Who do you think this mystery star could be? Let us know in the comments section below.